Cat Tries To Board Train In Japan, Gets Carried Out & Causes 30-Second Delay

Mischievous Cat Tries To Board Train In Japan

The staff of train services in Japan pride themselves in their punctuality and have even apologised on multiple occasions for as little as 20-second errors in their timing.

However, customers on board the Kamaishi Line on 10 June willingly closed one eye despite a 30-second delay.

The delay came from the train captain having to show off a feline who boarded the train despite not having a ticket.

A series of adorable pictures featured the train captain first trying to stop the cat from getting on, then later carrying it off.

Japan train captain carries cat off train, causes a 30-second delay

In a Twitter post, Twitter user @c61_20 shared that the Kamaishi Line experienced a delay.

This was because of an unexpected guest who got caught red-handed while trying to catch a free ride on the train.

The first picture showed the orange and white feline with two feet onboard, looking ready to grab a seat.

Unfortunately, the train captain spotted the cat in the act and stopped it at the door.

Nevertheless, the cat tried to board the train despite the captain’s gestures.

The captain thus picked it up and personally escorted it off the train.

The helpless cat was carried off with its head hung in shame, painting a hilarious yet adorable image.

The feline’s antics caused the train to be delayed by 30 seconds.

Netizens fawn over feline’s adorable antics

In tweet responses to the original post, many gushed over the adorable antics of the cat.

One even suggested the cat could have been trying to usurp the role of the station manager.

It seems this was not the first time animals tried to catch a free ride, as one Twitter user also shared a picture of station staff carrying a dog out of a subway station in Kyoto.

Despite so, some were still critical of how the captain’s choice caused a delay.

That said, kudos to the captain for putting the cat’s safety first, despite the potential repercussions he would face due to the delay.

We hope the mischievous kitten will not cause trouble for the train captains again.

Featured image adapted from @c61_20 on Twitter.