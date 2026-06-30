Site supervisor gets 3 days’ jail for agreeing to S$500 bribe to dump chicken compost at Tuas site

Site supervisor jailed three days for agreeing to accept S$500 bribe to let chicken compost be buried at Tuas site

A site supervisor has been jailed after agreeing to accept a bribe to allow foul-smelling chicken compost to be dumped and buried at a construction staging ground in Tuas.

On 19 June, Hossain Toufik, a 34-year-old Bangladeshi national, was sentenced to three days’ jail after pleading guilty to one charge of corruptly agreeing to accept gratification.

The man who allegedly offered him the bribe, 40-year-old Singaporean Kee Yuet Ting, was the director of KYT Transport at the time of the offence.

Promised S$50 for each lorry load

At the time, Hossain was working as a site supervisor for Koh Civil Engineering, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said.

His duties included overseeing a temporarily occupied plot of land along Tuas South Way, which was being used as a staging ground for materials linked to the construction of the National Environment Agency’s (NEA) integrated waste management facility.

He was also supposed to ensure that only authorised materials from the project were kept at the site.

On 21 June 2024, Kee was driving around the Tuas area looking for a place to dispose of chicken compost he had collected.

He later approached Hossain and offered him S$50 for every lorry load of waste that was allowed onto the site.

Hossain turned down the offer at first, but eventually agreed to the arrangement.

10 lorry loads of chicken compost disposed of over 2 days

On 22 June 2024, Kee arranged for six lorry loads of chicken compost, which reportedly gave off a very strong stench, to be sent to the site.

After the waste was unloaded, Hossain used an excavator to dig a pit before covering the compost with fresh sand.

The next day, on 23 June, Kee arranged for another four lorry loads to be brought to the site.

However, while the third lorry was unloading its contents, the company that had subcontracted Koh Civil Engineering to manage the site discovered what was happening.

It was not stated in court how the dumping was detected.

After realising that the arrangement had been uncovered, Hossain contacted Kee and told him to return to the site to remove the waste.

Transport director’s case still before the courts

Kee has also been charged over the same alleged arrangement.

According to CPIB, he faces one charge under Section 6(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, while Hossain faced one charge under Section 6(a).

SG Courts records show that Kee’s case is scheduled for mention on 28 Aug 2026, with his bail extended.

Those convicted of corruption offences under Section 6 of the Act may be fined up to S$100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

Also read: 2 ex-Certis officers allow passage of contraband cigarettes at Jurong Port after accepting bribes of over S$4K

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