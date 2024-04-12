Mother in Philippines believes son has ‘werewolf syndrome’ because she ate a cat while pregnant

Mother fears child has ‘werewolf syndrome’ because she ate cat during pregnancy

Two-year-old Jaren Gamongan from the Philippines was diagnosed with ‘werewolf syndrome’ after he was born with large patches of hair covering his face and body.

His mother, Alma, suspects he has this rare medical condition because she ate a wild cat during her pregnancy.

There have only been 50 to 100 reported cases of the diagnosis worldwide.

Mother eats black cat during pregnancy

According to the Daily Mail, Alma had an unusual craving for wild cats while she was pregnant with Jaren.

The exotic dish is common in the remote mountain region of Apayao where she lives.

After consuming a black cat sautéed with herbs, she did not think much of it at first.

However, she felt immediate regret after giving birth to her son.

Jaren was born with excess hair growth along his neck, back, arms, and face.

Fellow locals and villagers told Alma that her son’s rare condition was a “curse” from eating a wild cat.

She also has an older daughter and a younger son, who do not have the condition.

Son diagnosed with rare condition

Blaming herself for her son’s condition, Alma took Jaren to doctors to try and find a cure.

After several tests, doctors diagnosed the two-year-old with a rare medical condition called hypertrichosis.

According to the American Journal of Clinical Dermatology, hypertrichosis refers to “the growth of hair on any part of the body in excess of the amount usually present in persons of the same age, race, and sex”.

Patients with this rare condition are either born with it — like Jaren — or develop it later in life.

Doctors also reassured Alma there was no correlation between her cat consumption and her son’s medical condition.

No cure for rare condition

Despite his condition, Jaren is reportedly a “happy and playful boy”.

However, Alma feels sorry for him as he complains of itchiness in hot weather.

According to the Daily Mail, Alma has tried to cut her son’s excess hair but it would only grow back longer and thicker.

After seeing a dermatologist, doctors confirmed there was no cure for the rare condition.

That said, treatments such as laser hair removal could reduce excessive hair growth.

Alma and her family are now calling for donations to help fund her son’s hair removal sessions, which will cost 2,500 Philippine Peso (S$60) each.

Featured image adapted from Daily Mail.