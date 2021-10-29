Choa Chu Kang Library Reopens On 28 Oct

Libraries are a bookworm’s safe haven and offer a quiet place for visitors to get deep into their reading, studying, or any other form of escape.

So news of the official reopening of Choa Chu Kang Library on Wednesday (27 Oct) surely delighted this particular crowd.

The newly refurbished library is now a 2-story book haven, kitted out with an indoor garden and window-facing seats — perfect views for when you need to take a break from your work or assignments.

Source

Aside from the endless rows of books, there is also a hydroponics room, one of the key features of the new Choa Chu Kang Library.

Here are some key highlights of the revamp so you can get a good look at what’s in store before making the trip down.

Choa Chu Kang library features indoor garden & window seats

Choa Chu Kang library is now a reflection of its surroundings, being so close to much of the agricultural sector of Singapore, that it shows in its design.

Source

Plenty of greenery and hints of farm life appear throughout the library with an indoor garden right in the center.

Source

Sculptures of produce such as tomatoes, corn and carrots also feature on the bookshelves, a nod to the farms nearby.

Source

The hydroponics room also doubles as a workshop space so that gardening aficionados can nurture their interest in urban farming solutions and food security in Singapore.

Source

There are also few better seats than the ones that overlook the vicinity and let you watch the skies from the large windows.

Source

First library designed with sustainability in mind

Minister Josephine Teo was there to officiate the library’s reopening. In a Facebook post, she recalled the occasions in which a library had played a part in her life.

Source

She also added that the library will be the first of its kind to have a focus on sustainability.

If you’d like to see the library for yourself, here’s how to get there:



Choa Chu Kang Public Library

Address: 21 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4 #04-01/02 and #05-06, Lot One Shopper’s Mall, 689812

Opening hours: 11am-9pm daily

Nearest MRT: Choa Chu Kang Station

With more libraries getting new looks in recent years, we applaud the National Library Board (NLB) for its commitment to improving these spaces for the community.

Libraries are cornerstones of communities

Libraries are a cornerstone of every community as they provide a common space not just for reading but also for learning and sharing.

We hope that the folks in the northwest come in droves to support the reopening of a communal treasure.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @xavierlur on Twitter, @aqilahreads on Instagram & Public Libraries Singapore on Facebook.