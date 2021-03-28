Coastal PlayGrove Officially Opens On 28 Mar

If you’re looking for new places to explore with your kids, you might wanna check out East Coast Park.

On Sunday (28 Mar), Coastal PlayGrove officially opened its doors to the public.

The 4.5 hectares development with a 16m tall play structure complete with slides and water play areas is sure to bring hours of endless fun.

At the end of the day, the entire family can also indulge in some delicious food at some of the dining places available at the park.

Coastal PlayGrove has 16m tall play feature and slides

East Coast Park just got a whole lot more exciting with the opening of Coastal PlayGrove, previously home to the iconic Big Splash water theme park.

A 16m outdoor play feature lies at the centre of it all.

The young at heart might find the feature a little familiar. That’s because it is a reconstruction of the previous Big Splash tower, according to The Straits Times (ST).

This tower has a vertical net play area in a myriad of bright colours for the youth to play at.

The younger ones from aged 5 to 12 can also play and explore at the nets located at the base of the tower.

Perhaps the most exciting feature is the tube slides at the side of the tower that are 7.3m and 11.9m tall each.

Water play areas and garden

Besides that, there are also water play areas for kids. The wading pools are even fitted with water jets.

As the sun sets, you’ll see these water jets light up in various colours.

According to ST, a nature playgarden specially designed for children between 3 and 12 and an outdoor classroom for pre-schoolers has also been developed.

Here, kids can interact and play in nature safely.

Large open lawns also provide park-goers with plenty of space to lepak with friends and family or even play games.

Provided, of course, that you’re in a group of 8 or less.

To conclude the day, you can also wind down at some of the newly opened dining places.

Plans for 15km nature trail

Besides these exciting developments, the National Parks Board (NParks) also announced on Sunday (28 Mar) plans for a new nature trail.

This 15km trail will run through the entire East Coast Park from Gardens by the Bay East to Changi, reported ST.

To be progressively built over the next 10 years, it will link up the current therapeutic gardens, nature playgrounds, and forest patches in the area.

Visit during off-peak hours

There certainly seems to be something for everyone at the new Coastal PlayGrove.

The vertical net play area is open from Tuesdays to Sundays from 8am to 8pm.

However, you might want to go down early. With Covid-19 measures in place, it is restricted to a capacity of 20 people per level.

NParks encourages visitors to drop by during weekdays or off-peak hours for a better chance at getting in.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.