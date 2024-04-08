Woman in M’sia screams in fear as cockroach flies towards her while she’s driving

Woman in Malaysia screams in fear as cockroach flies towards her during her drive

A woman in Malaysia recently encountered many people’s worst nightmare — a large cockroach appeared in her vehicle and suddenly flew towards her while she was driving.

Although she was half-expecting it to fly, the roach’s swift action still caught her off-guard.

Frightened, she let out a scream.

Cockroach flies towards woman just as she was wondering if it would

On 3 April, TikTok user @___usedtoit___ shared a clip of her encounter with the insect in her car.

Initially, the cockroach crawled its way up the window. “I’m driving the car, please don’t fly,” the OP implored in Malay.

At one point, the roach began to spread its wings. Imagining what the roach may be thinking, she wondered out loud: “Try to guess, will I fly or not?”

With those very words, she appeared to have realised her fate. True enough, the roach flew towards her and landed on the hand rest next to her.

She screeched in terror, while another passenger was heard chuckling in the background.

It is unclear what happened after that, but the OP reassured commenters that she was okay.

Clip of the incident equally amused netizens

The horrifying yet humorous video has since gone viral on TikTok, amassing 1.6 million views at the time of writing.

One user asked why she did not open her window.

In jest, another commenter remarked that if he were in her position, he would stop the car by the roadside and burn it entirely. The OP laughed, replying that he should calm down.

Yet another netizen teased that the car was now owned by the roach, hence the OP should take her leave.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Also read: Woman Discovers Cockroach Clinging To China Southern Airlines Aircraft Window Without Falling For 3 Hours

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @___usedtoit___ on TikTok.