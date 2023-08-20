Woman Discovers Cockroach Clinging To China Southern Airlines Aircraft Window Without Falling For 3 Hours

Woman Intrigued By Cockroach On Aircraft Window

A cockroach has gone viral on Chinese social media for its ability to ‘fly’ on an aircraft window without falling.

The odd scene was recorded by a female passenger flying from Xishuangbanna to Ningbo on a China Southern Airlines flight on 16 Aug.

Unbelievable, A passenger who didn't buy a plane ticket.😎

It finally succeeded in reaching its destination.

Apparently, the cockroach was actually between the inner surface of the windshield and the inner lining of the aircraft.

The video was posted on Douyin as well as X, formerly known as Twitter.

For three hours, Ms Guo observed the cockroach seemingly hanging on the plane window without breaking a sweat.

Given she was thousands of feet up in the air, Ms Guo wasn’t sure why there would be a cockroach on her window in the first place.

So during the flight, she kept watch over the cockroach until she arrived in Ningbo, three hours later.

Ms Guo thought the cockroach would be blown off, but it remained where it was.

Airline says cockroach was between inner lining of aircraft

According to China Southern Airlines in a report, the cockroach the woman saw was actually between the inner surface of the windshield and the inner lining of the aircraft.

It is possible that the cockroaches crawled from the luggage or cargo on the plane to the glass window, making the cockroach appear to be “lying” outside the window.

Mystery solved then — the cockroach wasn’t actually resisting the elements as well as everyone thought.

Regardless, the video went viral with over 45 million views.

Many commented on how the cockroach lived up to its Chinese nickname, “Xiao Qiang”, or “Little Mighty”. Cockroaches are thought to be among the most resilient creatures on the planet.

This is perhaps more to our detriment than anything considering how filthy cockroaches are.

Take this customer who found a cockroach in his Pepper Lunch meal at Sengkang Mall.

We don’t think the customer was best pleased by the presence of “Xiao Qiang”.

