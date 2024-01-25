Coldplay Fans Wade Through Ankle-Deep Water After Downpour During 2nd S’pore Show

Coldplay Fans Wade Through Ankle-Deep Water After Downpour On 24 Jan

Fans who attended the second night of the ‘Coldplay: Music of the Spheres World Tour’ concert in Singapore yesterday (24 Jan) were in for a surprise when the skies poured even before the show began.

As the downpour lasted throughout the entire show, attendees were greeted with wet floors and puddles of water when they stepped outside to head home. Some even had to wade through ankle-deep water to get to a nearby MRT station.

Videos of the fans’ experiences surfaced online, showing them trudging through the ‘mini flood’. Nevertheless, the weather did not appear to dampen their spirits.

Coldplay fans wade through puddles after downpour on 24 Jan

One of the fans in question, TikTok user @wyongxinn, posted a clip of herself trudging through ankle-deep water en route to Kallang MRT station from the National Stadium.

She explained in a caption that she had decided to walk to Kallang MRT to avoid the crowd at Stadium MRT. However, she found herself in a different sort of sticky situation instead.

In jest, she dubbed it a “free lazy pool experience” for concertgoers.

Perhaps hoping not to get their footwear wet, TikTok user @bbniokma and several other fans removed their shoes to traverse the waters.

Despite the inconvenience, they persevered through the crowd with measured pace. Rather than see it as a dampener, the OP said it was the “fullest experience” that rounded up their night.

Ticketless fans brave downpour outside stadium

While fans in the stadium got to enjoy the show pretty much in comfort, others without tickets had to brave the rain as they camped outside to catch a glimpse of the excitement.

Some whipped out umbrellas and shared them with others. There were also those who did not mind letting the rain pelt down on them, as they fully immersed themselves in the experience of enjoying the music with fellow Coldplay fans.

Judging by their evident joy, the weather certainly didn’t rain on their parade.

Coldplay will be playing four more shows in Singapore on 26, 27, 30 and 31 Jan.

If you’re heading to their upcoming shows, remember to bring an umbrella and maybe an extra pair of shoes.

Featured image adapted from @bbniokma on TikTok.