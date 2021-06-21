Woman In Singapore Collapses After Eating Ice Cream On 30 May

Many of us seek comfort in cold desserts like ice cream when trying to stave off the heat in Singapore’s warm climate.

A 46-year-old woman thought of doing the same thing on 30 May. However, she reportedly collapsed after having a mouthful of ice cream.

She was immediately sent to the hospital for emergency treatment.

Doctors later found that she suffered a cerebral haemorrhage, and she is now in a vegetative state.

Woman collapses after one bite of ice cream

On 30 May at around 8pm, Sun Hong, a 46-year-old homemaker in Singapore, felt warm even after taking a shower, so she decided to have some ice cream.

According to Shin Min Daily News, she felt like her head was hurting badly after taking one bite of the ice cream.

She immediately went pale and couldn’t speak. Subsequently, she collapsed.

Her husband, Mr Lee, immediately dialled 995 and sent her to the hospital with the help of his friends.

Suffered cerebral haemorrhage

At the hospital, the doctor said Sun Hong had suffered a cerebral haemorrhage. But the location of the bleed was near a brain stem, which made it difficult for surgery.

The doctor told Mr Lee that his wife would have to rely on her willpower to recover.

In the worst-case scenario, she may remain in a vegetative state as chances of recovery are slim.

Sun Hong currently relies on assisted ventilation and an IV tube to keep her alive, reported Shin Min Daily News.

She is unable to speak and can only react by blinking her eyes. Besides that, she also often has fevers.

Family struggles with medical expenses

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Lee said Sun Hong was always healthy and did not suffer from any hereditary diseases.

Now, he visits her in the hospital every day during lunch and after work. He is hoping for a miracle and vows to take care of her for the rest of his life.

Sadly, the couple’s situation is made worse when hospital bills have exceeded $40,000 after 2 weeks. Even though the hospital has agreed to offer a grace period, this arrangement would not be possible in the long term.

Mr Lee plans to fly back to China once Sun Hong is better as her insurance there could help ease medical expenses.

But it will also be a struggle as medical air transport will cost between $50,000 to $80,000, which he cannot afford.

The couple’s 24-year-old son, who had not seen Sun Hong in about 2 years, has resigned from his job in China to take care of his mother here.

Hoping for Sun Hong’s recovery

According to healthcare experts, brain haemorrhages usually occur due to an accident, a brain tumour, stroke, or high blood pressure.

We can’t imagine how challenging it is to watch your loved one go through such a situation.

MS News wishes Sun Hong all the best in her recovery journey.

