3 Ingredient Matcha Ice Cream Recipe To Try Out With Bae

It’s an undeniable fact that Asians love matcha flavoured food and beverages. The matcha craze is not just a fad and it’s here to stay.

One netizen recently came up with a 3-ingredient matcha ice cream recipe. Yes, you heard it right, the recipe is as easy as 1, 2, 3.

The recipe shows that making ice cream isn’t a tough process after all. Plus, it’ll definitely make for a great date idea with bae for a movie night.

Creamy matcha goodness

Ms Lam shared the 3-ingredient recipe in the Subtle Asian Cooking Facebook group on Sunday (9 May).

Here are the ingredients needed for this creamy matcha ice cream:

2 cups heavy whipping cream

340g sweetened condensed milk, or to taste

1/8 tsp sea salt, optional

2.5 tbsp matcha green tea powder

If you’d prefer to not have sea salt, the recipe is even simpler.

The recipe’s directions are as follows:

1. Pour condensed milk into a bowl.

2. Lay a mesh sieve onto the bowl. In batches, sift the matcha green tea powder onto the condensed milk and stir until homogenous. Set the mixture aside.

3. Place heavy whipping cream and salt (if using) into a mixing bowl and whip until stiff peaks form. You may use a standing mixer or hand mixer.

4. Gently fold the matcha condensed milk mixture into the whipped cream until blended.

5. Transfer the ice cream mixture into a loaf pan or container of choice, cover with plastic wrap and freezer for at least 6 hours (or longer/overnight for harder ice cream)

And voilà, you now have a tub of matcha ice cream in your freezer to satiate your ice cream cravings in lieu of discounts at the supermarket.

For more visual learners, the amazing lady also made a YouTube tutorial for the recipe.

A tasty treat with health benefits

Not only is matcha tasty when infused with a myriad of desserts items, but it also provides plenty of health benefits too.

It’s high in antioxidants and boosts brain functions, for example.

For alcohol fiends, you’ll be happy to know matcha protects your liver too — to a certain extent, of course.

Simple matcha ice cream recipe for a night in

With only 4 ingredients needed, this is definitely a recipe that even self-proclaimed undomesticated people can follow.

Now go forth and instead of rushing down to the supermarket to stock up, you can have a decadent night in.

