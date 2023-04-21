Potong Pasir Condo Security Officer Physically Assaulted By Resident, Police Report Made

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Potong Pasir Condo Resident Attacks & Injures Security Officer On 14 Apr

Earlier this month, a video of a Sin Ming Road condo resident berating a security officer who wheel-clamped his vehicle went viral and drew backlash.

Recently, another condo security officer found himself in an altercation with a resident, this time in Potong Pasir.

Unfortunately, things became violent as the resident physically assaulted the guard, leaving him bleeding and injured.

The Union of Security Employees (USE) condemned the resident’s actions and said it has filed a police report on the matter.

Resident attacks condo security officer after fight with taxi driver

USE took to Facebook on Friday (21 Apr) to share more about the incident, which occurred in the early hours of 14 Apr.

The union shared that the 74-year-old security officer was on duty at a condominium in Potong Pasir when he witnessed an altercation between a male Chinese resident and a taxi driver outside the guardhouse.

Suddenly, the resident started behaving aggressively towards the officer and shouted at him.

The abuse turned physical when the resident “repeatedly” assaulted the officer, who suffered injuries and bleeding as a result.

A USE spokesperson told TODAY that the resident purportedly kicked the officer and beat his head with a mobile phone.

Speaking to The Straits Times (ST), USE’s general secretary Raymond Chin said it is unclear why the resident turned on the security officer like that.

He added that the assailant had approached the officer after getting out of the cab and spoke to him.

However, the officer did not understand what he was saying and the resident began attacking him.

USE files police report, company foots security officer’s medical bills

Condemning the resident’s actions, USE noted that it is “appalled at the egregious nature of this latest incident”.

Apparently, this marks the third case of abuse the union has attended to in April alone.

On Wednesday (19 Apr), Mr Chin and Mediation Services Supervisor Murugason Muthusamy visited the security officer at his home to present him with quick relief vouchers.

USE also filed a police report on the matter, which the security officer had done so as well.

The officer is currently on medical leave and his company is handling his medical expenses.

Up to 5 years’ jail for voluntarily causing hurt

Amendments to the Private Security Industry Act, which serve to better protect security officers, took effect on 1 May last year.

Those convicted of intentionally causing harassment, alarm, or distress can face a fine of up to S$5,000 and/or 12 months’ jail.

Assaulting or using criminal force carries a fine of up to S$7,500 and/or two years’ imprisonment, while voluntarily causing hurt comes with a fine of up to S$10,000 and/or five years’ jail.

“We stand firmly against any acts of abuse on our officers, and will work closely with the authorities to ensure that acts of abuse are attended to,” USE wrote.

“We will also offer our officers our fullest support to tide them through.”

