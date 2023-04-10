Sin Ming Condo Resident Gets Car Wheel-Clamped & Mocks Security Officer, Union Condemns Abuse

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Resident Yells At Security Guard After BMW Gets Wheel-Clamped In Condominium

It can be frustrating to find yourself inconvenienced over seemingly trivial matters, especially when you are already in a rush.

One condominium resident at Sin Ming Road found himself unable to pick his children up from school after security guards wheel-clamped his BMW.

As it turns out, the vehicle had been illegally parked there since the previous day.

Infuriated by his circumstances, he took his anger out on a security guard and mocked him.

The Union of Security Employees (USE) has since shared their intentions to lodge a police report on the matter.

Man mocks security guard after car gets wheel-clamped

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred on 3 Apr after security guards wheel-clamped a Sin Ming Road condo resident’s BMW.

Peeved, he confronted a security guard, recorded the exchange, and sent it to the condominium group chat.

The video purportedly shows the man saying in Mandarin, “My son ends school at 1.30pm, and because of people like you, I cannot fetch my son.”

The security guard tried to explain that he wheel-clamped the car as it had been illegally parked since the previous day.

However, the man cut him off and questioned, “Do you know how many units I have here?”

When the latter was unable to answer, the resident claimed he had “more than two units” in the condominium.

The security guard then asked to continue the conversation in a shaded spot as they were standing in the rain at the time.

Unexpectedly, the resident rebutted, “Since you like to make things difficult for people, just fall sick. You’re already this poor, you like to die anyway.”

Fellow residents condemn man’s attitude

The woman who sent the clip to Shin Min Daily News said that other residents condemned the man’s treatment of the security guard.

She added, “Most of us think the security guard was just doing his job. The male resident really didn’t need to respond in such a hateful manner.”

Shin Min Daily News noted that the man allegedly even lodged a police report in anger.

The police confirmed that they received a report at about 1.10pm regarding the matter.

Since there were no injuries in the confrontation, they recommended both parties settle the incident through their own legal means.

USE stands against abuse

Following the incident, USE took to its Facebook page to share its disapproval of the matter.

In the post, it shared plans to get in touch with the security guard and help him lodge a police report.

The union also emphasised that it “strongly condemns” any acts of abuse against security officers, adding,

Security officers play an important role in securing lives and property. They should never be abused for performing their tasks.

Regardless, we hope the security officer is all right and are glad that he will be receiving some sort of justice following the saga.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.