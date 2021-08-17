Singapore Reports 56 New Covid-19 Cases On 17 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 56 new cases on Tuesday (17 Aug). This brings our national tally to 66,281.

There are 52 locally transmitted infections, including 35 who tested positive while under quarantine and another 3 who were detected through surveillance.

The remaining 14 cases are currently unlinked.

There are also 4 imported cases. Among them are 3 people who tested positive upon arrival in Singapore and 1 who was detected while under Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

MOH will share more information on the new infections later in the evening.

Lowest number of unlinked cases since 21 Jul

Yesterday (16 Aug), Singapore reported 48 new local cases of which 9 are unlinked.

This is the first time Singapore saw a single-digit number of unlinked cases since 21 Jul nearly a month ago.

Among the remaining 39 linked cases, 32 were detected while under quarantine and are at a lower chance of infecting others.

The remaining 7 cases were detected through surveillance.

1 new cluster at Sungei Kadut dormitory

Monday (16 Aug) also saw the emergence of a new cluster at 43 Sungei Kadut Loop Dormitory.

The cluster currently has 13 cases, with 12 of them reported on Monday (16 Aug).

Other notable clusters that saw new cases linked include:

Bishan Bus Interchange staff cluster – 5 new cases

My Frist Skool (Chin Swee Road) – 4 new cases

76% of population fully vaccinated

As of Sunday (15 Aug), Singapore has administered 8,438,233 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme.

Meanwhile, 149,107 doses of other WHO-approved vaccines have been administered to 83,796 individuals.

In total, 76% of Singapore’s population has been fully vaccinated. 82% of our residents have received their first jabs.

Abide by Covid-19 measures

Despite the recent easing of measures, our daily Covid-19 cases have not seen a significant increase.

Perhaps this is due to residents’ vigilance and the lower likelihood of transmissions among vaccinated persons.

Nonetheless, we hope everyone will not take this for granted and abide by the prevailing safety measures.

As for those who are not yet vaccinated, we hope they’d do so soon to protect themselves and their loved ones.

