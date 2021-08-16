Singapore Confirms 53 New Covid-19 Cases On 16 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 53 new Covid-19 cases today (16 Aug).

Among them are:

48 locally transmitted cases

5 imported cases

Of the 48 local infections, 9 cases are currently unlinked. Meanwhile, all 5 imported cases were detected upon arrival.

MOH will release more updates on the local Covid-19 situation tonight. Today’s figures bring our national tally to 66,225.

53 Covid-19 cases on 15 Aug

Yesterday (15 Aug), Singapore also reported 53 new Covid-19 cases. These comprised 50 locally transmitted infections and 3 imported.

Here’s how these figures compare to the daily community Covid-19 figures reported in the last 30 days.

Amongst the 50 local cases, authorities detected 30 who were already quarantined and another 6 through surveillance. The remaining 14 are unlinked.

Here are other highlights from the update:

There were no new clusters

My First Skool (54 Chin Swee Road) reported 11 new cases, with 31 cases linked in total

Bishan and Sengkang Bus Interchange clusters now have 27 cases overall

National vaccination progress

As of 14 Aug, 75% of Singapore’s population – or 4,104,828 people – have been fully vaccinated.

A total of 8,399,585 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered, covering 4,424,312 people. 81% of the population have received at least 1 dose.

Additionally, 147,528 doses of other WHO-approved vaccines have been administered to 83,536 people so far.

Dine at restaurants responsibly

Singapore is carefully planning its reopening by resuming most dine-ins for those who’ve received 2 doses of the vaccine.

If you weren’t aware, one is considered fully vaccinated 14 days after taking the 2nd dose. If your vaccination status isn’t fully valid, do dine out at hawker centres and coffee shops for now.

As for the rest of us dining in, remember that the activity is considered a high-risk setting.

So remember to take off your mask only when you’re eating and drinking, and wear it back right away once you’ve finished your meal.

