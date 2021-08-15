Bishan & Sengkang Bus Interchanges Are Among 3 New Clusters On 14 Aug

As Singapore warms up to the first phase of reopening this week, recent reports on new clusters remain a concern.

Yesterday (14 Aug), authorities detected 3 new clusters after confirming 57 locally transmitted cases. Among the clusters are Bishan Bus Interchange and Sengkang Bus Interchange, involving 22 cases collectively.

Bishan Bus Interchange

Meanwhile, 8 previous clusters have closed. A total of 111 new clusters remain active.

3 new clusters include Bishan & Sengkang Bus Interchanges

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), the 3 new clusters found on 14 Aug involve:

Case 67302 with 3 cases

Bishan Bus Interchange staff with 9 cases

Sengkang Bus Interchange with 13 cases

16 of the 22 cases linked to both bus interchanges are bus captains and staff.

16 bus captains & staff tested positive during regular surveillance

SBS Transit said in a media statement on Facebook that the 16 bus captains and staff tested positive for Covid-19 during regular surveillance testing.

Fortunately, none of them suffered severe symptoms. They have since been placed in isolation centres or hospitals.

SBS Transit added they have commenced intensive cleaning and disinfection of Bishan and Sengkang Bus Interchanges.

All staff must follow Covid-19 measures strictly

As Sengkang Bus Interchange has an air-conditioning system, they assured that high-efficiency filters in line with National Environment Agency’s standards would be used for ventilation.

Testing for all bus captains at both interchanges will also be stepped up during this time. All staff are to follow Covid-19 measures strictly, including wearing a mask except during meal breaks.

Bus captains are also advised to dine alone. There will be no gathering in groups at this time. SBS Transit said they’re working closely with MOH and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to monitor the situation.

Monitor your symptoms for the next 14 days

If you were in close contact with any Covid-19 case, you should have received an alert from MOH informing you of the next steps.

If you had been to the affected places but have not received a text, it could mean that you have a low risk of exposure. However, it’s best to remain vigilant.

Monitor your symptoms closely for the next 14 days, or grab a self-testing Covid-19 kit to be sure.

It’s best to stay home as much as you can, but if you do go out, remember to mask up properly and maintain a safe distance from others.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Wikipedia.