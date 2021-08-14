Singapore Confirms 58 New Covid-19 Cases On 14 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 58 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (14 Aug).

57 are in the local community, among which 17 are currently unlinked. 1 local case is a senior citizen above 70 who is unvaccinated and at risk of serious illness.

There’s only 1 imported case, who tested positive upon arrival in Singapore.

Today’s number brings our total tally so far to 66,119.

Singapore records 14th Covid-19 fatality

Though daily case numbers seem to be stabilising following the recent easing of restrictions, Singapore continues to report fatalities from Covid-19 complications.

Just yesterday (13 Aug), an 84-year-old Singaporean man succumbed to the virus after slightly over 2 weeks in hospital.

According to MOH, the senior had not received the Covid-19 vaccine.

He also had a history of a long list of illnesses including:

Cancer

Ischaemic heart disease

Diabetes

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

He passed away at the National University Hospital (NUH), making him Singapore’s 44th Covid-19 fatality.

More regular tests for unvaccinated individuals

As Singapore works towards vaccinating more residents, the authorities are introducing other measures to reduce transmission risks.

One of them is more regular testing of unvaccinated workers in the following sectors:

Public Service (including uniformed services)

Healthcare

Eldercare

F&B, fitness, personal care & other sectors requiring interaction with customers in mask-off settings

Settings where individuals interact more frequently with the general public

Settings with vulnerable segments of society like children 12 years and below

The respective agencies overseeing the sectors will be releasing more details soon. This measure will reportedly only commence on 1 Oct.

Folks who don’t wish to undergo regular tests are encouraged to get their vaccine jabs.

Hope daily case numbers will continue to fall

While we’re aware that a drastic fall in case numbers won’t come easy, we’re hopeful that we can reach that goal eventually.

With everyone cooperating fully, perhaps we’ll see single-digit community case numbers in due time.

Till then, let’s continue to be vigilant and adhere to precautionary measures.

