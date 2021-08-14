Singapore Confirms 58 New Covid-19 Cases On 14 Aug
The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 58 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (14 Aug).
57 are in the local community, among which 17 are currently unlinked. 1 local case is a senior citizen above 70 who is unvaccinated and at risk of serious illness.
There’s only 1 imported case, who tested positive upon arrival in Singapore.
Today’s number brings our total tally so far to 66,119.
Singapore records 14th Covid-19 fatality
Though daily case numbers seem to be stabilising following the recent easing of restrictions, Singapore continues to report fatalities from Covid-19 complications.
Just yesterday (13 Aug), an 84-year-old Singaporean man succumbed to the virus after slightly over 2 weeks in hospital.
According to MOH, the senior had not received the Covid-19 vaccine.
He also had a history of a long list of illnesses including:
- Cancer
- Ischaemic heart disease
- Diabetes
- High blood pressure
- High cholesterol
He passed away at the National University Hospital (NUH), making him Singapore’s 44th Covid-19 fatality.
More regular tests for unvaccinated individuals
As Singapore works towards vaccinating more residents, the authorities are introducing other measures to reduce transmission risks.
One of them is more regular testing of unvaccinated workers in the following sectors:
- Public Service (including uniformed services)
- Healthcare
- Eldercare
- F&B, fitness, personal care & other sectors requiring interaction with customers in mask-off settings
- Settings where individuals interact more frequently with the general public
- Settings with vulnerable segments of society like children 12 years and below
The respective agencies overseeing the sectors will be releasing more details soon. This measure will reportedly only commence on 1 Oct.
Folks who don’t wish to undergo regular tests are encouraged to get their vaccine jabs.
Hope daily case numbers will continue to fall
While we’re aware that a drastic fall in case numbers won’t come easy, we’re hopeful that we can reach that goal eventually.
With everyone cooperating fully, perhaps we’ll see single-digit community case numbers in due time.
Till then, let’s continue to be vigilant and adhere to precautionary measures.
Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.
Featured image by MS News.