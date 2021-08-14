Unvaccinated Man With History Of Cancer Passes Away From Covid-19 Complications

Several days after Singapore eased P2HA measures, Covid-19 cases seem to have more or less stabilised.

However, there has been a rise in the number of fatalities arising from Covid-19 complications.

On Friday (13 Aug), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported the passing of an 84-year-old Singaporean man who had a history of diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol.

The unvaccinated man is Singapore’s 44th Covid-19 casualty.

84-year-old unvaccinated man tested positive on 29 Jul

According to MOH’s evening report on Friday (13 Aug), the 84-year-old first developed symptoms on 28 Jul.

He was conveyed to National University Hospital (NUH) the next day, where he tested positive for Covid-19.

Like other Covid-19 fatalities over the past month, the senior was unvaccinated.

He also had a history of various illnesses including:

Cancer

Diabetes

High blood cholesterol

High blood pressure

Ischaemic heart disease

The 84-year-old passed away on Friday (13 Aug), making him Singapore’s 44th Covid-19 fatality.

40 seriously ill patients currently in hospitals

As of Friday (13 Aug), Singapore has 488 Covid-19 patients in our hospitals.

Of these, 30 are receiving oxygen supplement treatment while another 10 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

34 of the 40 seriously ill cases involve seniors aged 60 and above. 27 are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.

The statistics support the authorities’ advisory for residents to get their jabs to protect themselves from serious Covid-19 side effects.

3 new clusters emerge on 13 Aug

MOH also identified 3 new clusters, bringing the total number now to 116.

Among these clusters, however, only 10 reported fresh cases on Friday (13 Aug).

Of particular concern is the cluster at My First Skool along Chin Swee Road that emerged on Thursday (12 Aug).

6 new infections with links to the cluster surfaced on Friday (13 Aug), bringing the tally to 11 cases.

Meanwhile, the following clusters reported the respective number of new cases:

SAFRA Tampines – 3 new cases

Superland Pre-School at Kreta Ayer CC – 1 new case

NKF Dialysis Centre (Sakyadhita) – 1 new case

In more positive news, the following prominent clusters reported no new cases:

Jurong Fishery Port

KTV Lounges

Marina Bay Sands Casino

Samy’s Curry Restaurant

Westlite Junioper Dormitory

Hope those who are eligible will get their jabs soon

As we work towards further easing of measures, the best defence moving forward is to get ourselves vaccinated.

Furthermore, with the new variants posing a seemingly greater threat, we’d want to have as much protection as possible.

Those who can but have yet to get their vaccine jabs should thus arrange to do so soon.

As for the patients in hospitals, we wish them a smooth recovery. Our heartfelt condolences also go out to the family of the deceased. May he rest in peace.

