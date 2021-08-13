Singapore Reports 49 New Cases On 13 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 49 new Covid-19 infections on Friday (13 Aug). This brings our national tally to 66,061.

45 of these cases are locally transmitted, including 13 that are currently unlinked.

20, or around 44% of the local cases, tested positive while serving quarantine and have a lower chance of infecting others.

There were also 4 imported cases. 2 of them were detected upon arrival in Singapore while the other 2 returned positive tests while under isolation.

MOH will share more details later tonight.

59 new Covid-19 cases on 12 Aug

Yesterday (12 Aug), Singapore reported 59 new cases of Covid-19, all of which were locally transmitted.

This is the 2nd lowest number of daily Covid-19 infections since 15 Jul.

However, 19 cases, which accounts for nearly 1/3 of the new cases, were unlinked.

3 new clusters reported, including one at SAFRA Tampines

In its evening update on Thursday (12 Aug), MOH also reported the emergence of 3 new Covid-19 clusters:

My First Skool (Chin Swee Road) – 6 cases

SAFRA Tampines – 9 cases

Case 67981 – 3 cases

There was also substantial growth to other clusters reported earlier.

The cluster linked to Superland Pre-School at Kreta Ayer CC recorded 6 new infections, bringing the tally to 10 cases.

In light of this, all children and staff will have to undergo swab tests for precautionary reasons. The preschool will be closed till 21 Aug.

In more positive news, several prominent clusters reported 0 new cases:

Jurong Fishery Port

KTV Lounges

Marina Bay Sands Casino

Samy’s Curry Restaurant

Punggol Primary School

Westlite Juniper Dormitory

There are currently 119 active clusters in Singapore.

On the vaccination front, 73% of our population has been fully vaccinated as of 11 Aug.

More than 75% of all age groups above 12 have hit the 75%, with the lowest being the 12-39 age group which were the latest group to receive their vaccines.

In total, 8,241,298 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered under our national vaccination programme, covering 4,393,708 individuals.

141,405 doses of vaccines recognised by the World Health Organisation were also to 82,881 individuals.

Continue adhering to Covid-19 measures

Despite the easing of Covid-19 measures, our daily infection numbers have remained rather stable over the past few days.

Perhaps this is due to the large proportion of our population who are fully vaccinated and have a lower chance of infecting others.

That said, we hope residents will not this for granted and will continue to adhere to the prevailing measures.

