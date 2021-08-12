56 Local Covid-19 Cases On 12 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Thursday (12 Aug) that there are 59 new Covid-19 cases.

All 59 cases are local and there are no imported infections today.

19 cases are currently unlinked.

26 local cases were already on quarantine. Another 14 local cases were detected through surveillance.

5 seniors above 70 years are at risk of serious illness. They are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

72% of population fully vaccinated

As of 10 Aug, 72% of the population has received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

This amounts to over 75% in every age group, the lowest being the 12-39 age group which began their vaccinations late.

However, takeup has continued to increased in all age groups, with those in the 70 and above group being slightly slower.

A total of 8,193,151 doses have been given out to 4,383,631 individuals.

3,936,162 people have gotten both doses.

Another 138,879 doses of vaccines recognised by the World Health Organisation, including Sinovac, have been given.

508 cases in hospital

MOH said that currently, there are 508 cases warded in hospital.

43 cases have fallen very ill, with 35 requiring oxygen and 8 in the intensive care unit (ICU).

7 cases are fully vaccinated. 36 of the 43 cases are seniors over 60 years old, and 29 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

A 69-year-old man, Case 66910, passed away from Covid-19 complications on 11 Aug.

MOH said he was unvaccinated and had a history of stroke, diabetes mellitus, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

It makes the 43rd Covid-19 related death in Singapore.

3 new clusters detected

MOH also said that there are 118 active clusters, with 3 new ones being declared yesterday.

2 of them involve individuals, and the last one is at Superland Pre-School, located at Kreta Ayer Community Centre.

There are currently 4 cases in that cluster, with 3 of them detected yesterday.

Case 67982, whose details weren’t revealed, currently has 6 cases linked to them. It is unclear as to whether they are household contacts.

Preventing serious illness

Singapore is preparing to transition to a point where we can have larger-scale events.

Vaccination will help greatly with these efforts.

However, it is likely that there’ll be more cases, some severe.

The prevailing advice is that vaccinations can prevent severe Covid-19 illness, and you’re highly recommended to get it especially if vulnerable.

