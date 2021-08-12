Unvaccinated Man Passes Away From Covid-19 Complications On 11 Aug

Even as we celebrate the easing of Covid-19 measures, new cases continue to emerge daily, with deaths occurring more often too. On Wednesday (11 Aug), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported the passing of an unvaccinated man due to Covid-19 complications.

The 69-year-old has since become Singapore’s 6th fatality within just 1 month.

He had a history of stroke, diabetes, hypertension, and hyperlipidaemia.

Unvaccinated man succumbs to Covid-19 2 weeks after positive test

According to MOH’s evening press release, the 69-year-old is Singapore’s 43rd Covid-19 fatality.

Known as Case 66910, the senior developed symptoms nearly 2 weeks ago on 28 Jul.

He was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital on 29 Jul and tested positive for Covid-19 later that day.

After battling the virus for just over a week, the man succumbed to Covid-19 complications on Wednesday (11 Aug).

He reportedly had several underlying medical conditions, such as:

Diabetes

High blood cholesterol

High blood pressure

Stroke

Similar to previous Covid-19 casualties recently, the 69-year-old was completely unvaccinated against the coronavirus.

3 new clusters on 11 Aug

On Wednesday (11 Aug), Singapore also reported 3 new clusters.

2 are linked to individual cases, with little information available about them:

Case 66838 cluster: 3 cases in total

Case 67982 cluster: 6 cases in total

The last one has links to Superland Pre-School at Kreta Ayer Community Centre.

The kindergarten cluster currently has 4 cases linked.

Other prominent clusters see more modest growth

In more encouraging news, other existing clusters saw slower growth.

Our nation’s largest active cluster linked to Jurong Fishery Port has just 2 new cases. This is a significant contrast to the number of new cases in late July and early August, which reached 142 at its highest point.

Other prominent clusters like the KTV lounges, Punggol Primary School, and Samy’s Curry Restaurant reported no new cases.

The KTV cluster, in particular, has seen no new cases for nearly a week, which gives hope for the authorities to close the cluster soon.

Singapore currently has 118 active clusters, down from its peak of 131 on 9 Aug.

Get vaccinated if you have not

Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased. May he rest in peace.

Though this news may be heartbreaking, this once again highlights the importance of the vaccine in protecting us from severe symptoms and possibly even death.

We hope those who are still not vaccinated yet will do so soon to protect themselves and their loved ones.

