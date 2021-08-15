Singapore Confirms 53 New Covid-19 Cases On 15 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 53 new Covid-19 cases today (15 Aug).

Among them are:

50 locally transmitted cases

3 imported cases

30 cases were already placed on quarantine, while 6 were detected through surveillance.

14 local cases are currently unlinked.

Meanwhile, all 3 imported cases were detected upon arrival. MOH will release more updates on the local Covid-19 situation tonight.

58 Covid-19 cases on 14 Aug

Yesterday (14 Aug), Singapore reported 58 new Covid-19 cases, comprising 57 locally transmitted infections and 1 imported.

Here’s how these figures compare to the daily community Covid-19 figures reported in the last 30 days.

Amongst the 57 local cases, authorities detected 29 who were already quarantined and another 11 through surveillance. The remaining 17 are unlinked.

Here are other highlights from the update:

3 new clusters emerged, including Bishan and Sengkang Bus Interchanges

16 of the 22 cases linked to both interchanges are SBS Transit bus captains and staff

SAFRA Tampines reports 3 new cases. It now has 15 cases in total

My First Skool (54 Chin Swee Road) has 5 new cases linked, bringing its total to 17

Jurong Fishery Port remains Singapore’s largest active cluster with 1,155 cases

National vaccination progress

As of 13 Aug, 75% of Singapore’s population – or 4,058,584 people – have been fully vaccinated.

A total of 8,343,303 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered, covering 4,413,484 people. 81% of the population have received at least 1 dose.

In the meantime, 145,688 doses of other WHO-approved vaccines have been administered so far to 83,327 people.

Follow Covid-19 rules strictly

Singapore is carefully planning its reopening by resuming most dine-ins for those who’ve received 2 doses of the vaccine.

Although vaccination rates are much higher now, new clusters continue to emerge. This is a clear indication that we are not completely out of the woods yet.

As we head out to enjoy our time with loved ones, we must remember to follow Covid-19 rules strictly.

Wear a mask, practise good hygiene, and maintain a safe distance from others. More importantly, if you’re feeling unwell, seek medical attention right away.

