Those Aren’t Fully Vaccinated Can Take A Pre-Event Test Before They Can Dine In

It’s Tuesday (10 Aug), and dine-ins for groups of up to 5 pax have officially resumed starting today.

But before we jio our friends for a long-awaited gathering, there are a few things to consider as safety measures apply differently to those with different vaccination statuses.

The new rules can get a little confusing at first because we aren’t used to them. Hence, the Ministry of Health (MOH) issued a list of clarifications last night (9 Aug) to shed light on the issue.

Here’s a summary of their latest update.

Those not fully vaccinated can dine in if they meet these criteria

According to MOH, fully vaccinated people can gather in groups of up to 5 for dine-ins. We are only considered fully vaccinated 14 days after taking the 2nd dose.

However, the following groups of people may also join for dine-ins:

Those who aren’t fully vaccinated but have a negative pre-event test (PET) results from an MOH-approved test provider 24 hours before the time of the dine-in

Those who’ve recovered from Covid-19 and have a valid PET exemption letter

Children aged 12 and below from the same household

Those who aren’t fully vaccinated can dine in at hawker centres and coffee shops for now, but only in groups of 2.

They’re encouraged to maintain good personal hygiene and refrain from staying around after their meals to reduce the risk of infection.

Pay for a pre-event test at certified providers

If you belong in the first category, you can check out the lists of certified clinics that provide:

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests – here

Antigen Rapid Test (ART) – here

Self-administered tests won’t be accepted at places that differentiate vaccination statuses.

SOP for those fully vaccinated overseas

Singapore residents who have been fully vaccinated overseas will need to provide documents showing proof of vaccination and take a serology test at a certified provider to confirm the vaccine’s effectiveness.

Vaccines approved are Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty, Moderna, and any other vaccines under the WHO Emergency Use Listing.

Residents’ serology test results will be updated in the National Immunisation Registry and reflected on their TraceTogether and HealthHub apps.

Hard copies of vaccination certificates from overseas will not be accepted. More details on this here.

Follow Covid-19 rules strictly when dining out

After enduring over 2 weeks of Phase 2 Heightened Alert measures, we can finally look forward to dining in again.

But, we mustn’t forget the threat of Covid-19 in our society. Complacency and non-compliance with rules will only jeopardise the progress we’ve made so far.

So do remember to follow the rules strictly and practise good personal hygiene.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.