Singapore Reports 30 New Community Cases On 21 May

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 40 new Covid-19 cases on Friday (21 May). This brings our national tally to 61,770.

There are 30 new community infections, of which 22 are linked to previous cases and 8 are currently unlinked.

16 of the community cases had already been placed on quarantine before they were detected.

There are no new cases from our workers’ dormitories.

The remaining 10 are imported cases that tested positive while on Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

41 new cases on 20 May

Yesterday (20 May), Singapore reported an additional 41 Covid-19 cases.

27 of these infections are in the community of which 6 were unlinked.

Here’s a breakdown of the new unlinked community cases:

59-year-old woman who works at Mary Fashion and Trading

49-year-old homemaker

41-year-old man who works at Times Bookstore

54-year-old woman who works at Seagate

19-year-old woman who studies at Singapore Polytechnic

69-year-old man who works at Weishen Industrial Services

The cluster linked to Changi Airport Terminal 3 – the largest thus far – continues to grow with 4 more cases. The cluster currently has 100 confirmed cases linked to it.

Meanwhile, the Jin Tai Tong Food Industries cluster also saw 3 new additional cases.

The Changi Prison Complex, SMS Infocomm, and Learning Point clusters each reported 1 new case.

70-year-old man passes away from Covid-19 complications

A 70-year-old man linked to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster had also passed away due to Covid-19 complications.

The man was previously warded in Ward 9D at TTSH and had a history of lung cancer and irregular heartbeat.

MS News offer our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.