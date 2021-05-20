Singapore Has 41 New Covid-19 Cases On 20 May

As of Thursday (20 May) afternoon, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 41 new Covid-19 cases. This brings our national tally to 61,730.

27 of these cases are in the community, with 21 linked to previous cases and 6 currently unlinked.

There are no additional cases in our workers’ dormitories.

The remaining 14 are imported cases who had tested positive during their Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arriving in Singapore.

More information will be available later tonight.

34 new community cases on 19 May of which 4 are unlinked

On Wednesday (19 May), Singapore reported 38 new infections of which 34 are in the community.

4 of the community cases were unlinked while the remaining 30 were linked to previous cases.

MOH also reported 5 new clusters including one linked to Jin Tai Tong Food Industries and another at Sms Infocomm (Singapore).

Singapore currently has 24 active clusters.

The Changi Airport cluster continues to grow with 7 new infections, bringing the total number of linked cases to 95.

The Learning Point and Changi Prison clusters each saw 3 additional new cases.

Unlinked community cases seem to be going down

Though we continue to see new locally transmitted cases on a daily basis, the silver lining appears to be that the number of unlinked community cases seems to be on a downward trend.

Hopefully, with the tightened restrictions, Singapore will once again be able to keep our situation under control, so we can all return to our relatively normal lives amidst the pandemic.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from MS News.