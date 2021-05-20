5 New Covid-19 Clusters On 19 May Bring The Total So Far To 24

As the number of community cases continues to climb in Singapore, so has the number of active Covid-19 clusters.

On Wednesday (19 May), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 34 new local infections and identified 5 new clusters.

The clusters include Jin Tai Tong Food Industries and Sms Infocomm (Singapore).

This brings the total number of clusters in Singapore so far to 24 as of 19 May.

5 new Covid-19 clusters reported on 19 May

Jin Tai Tong Food Industries was identified as a new cluster on Wednesday (19 May) with 2 new cases linked to it.

The most recent cases involve a warehouse assistant at Jin Tai Tong Chinese medical centre and a warehouse assistant at Jin Tai Tong Food Industries, reported MOH.

Another cluster identified arose from Case 63319, a 77-year-old homemaker, whose 3 household contacts were also infected.

The 3 are a 15-year-old Yu Ying Secondary School student, a 44-year-old Filipino helper, and a 48-year-old Ceva Logistics officer.

The 3rd cluster at Sms Infocomm (Singapore) meanwhile has one new case linked to it.

The latest case is a 29-year-old woman who works there. Sms Infocomm cluster now has 3 linked cases.

The 4th new cluster comprising 3 cases is linked to Case 63292, a 29-year-old web designer.

His family members, a 65-year-old man working at SP Trading and a 64-year-old homemaker, were the latest cases that tested positive on 19 May.

The last cluster is linked to Case 63336, a 22-year-old working at Invade.

A 48-year-old personal chauffeur is the newest addition to the 2 cases already linked to the cluster.

Changi Airport & Learning Point clusters grow

With 19 May’s update, Singapore now has 24 active clusters.

The largest cluster to date is the Changi Airport Terminal 3 cluster with 95 linked cases to date.

Source

According to MOH, it is still a growing cluster with 7 new linked cases on Wednesday (19 May).

This includes 3 primary school students from White Sands Primary School, St Stephen’s School, and St Anthony’s Canossian Primary School.

All are close contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The Learning Point tuition centre cluster has also grown by another 3 cases.

Among the new cases is a 6-year-old Hokkien Huay Kuan Kindergarten student.

This brings the total number of linked cases to 27, reported MOH.

Changi Prison complex is another cluster of concern with 3 newly confirmed cases.

All 3 are inmates at the prison complex aged 28, 46, and 56. This cluster now has 7 linked cases.

Increase in community & unlinked cases

Notably, on Wednesday (19 May), a 24-year-old basic care assistant at Alexandra Hospital was amongst the unlinked community cases.

Source

Other unlinked cases include a 45-year-old working at Fairfield Book Publishers, a 28-year-old engineer at Patec Pte Ltd, and a 45-year-old Safe Distancing Ambassador deployed at Westgate.

MOH has reported that overall the number of community cases has increased from 49 to 187 cases in the last week.

The number of unlinked cases has also increased from 9 to 49 cases.

MOH assures that they will continue to monitor these numbers and cases through the surveillance programme.

Adhere to tightened measures

It is worrying to see a resurgence in Covid-19 community cases in Singapore.

Hopefully, in the weeks to come, Singapore will be able to see our case numbers fall, now that stricter safety measures are in place.

All we have to do is adhere to these measures, and hope for better days to come.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.