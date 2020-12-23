Singapore Confirms 21 New Covid-19 Cases On 23 Dec

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 21 new Covid-19 cases today (23 Dec). This brings the national tally to 58,482.

Of the 21, there are:

21 imported cases

0 living in workers’ dorm

0 community cases

Among the cases, 8 are Singaporeans or Singapore Permanent Residents (PR), and 9 are domestic workers.

All 21 imported ones are serving Stay-Home Notices (SHNs) after arriving at Singapore. MOH will release more details tonight.

29 imported cases yesterday

On 22 Dec, Singapore made preliminary confirmation of 29 new Covid-19 cases, all of which were imported. 24 were asymptomatic, though it was thanks to active screening that authorities could pick them up.

Here’s a breakdown of their details, according to MOH’s update late last night:

3 Singaporeans and 1 Permanent Resident (PR) came back from the United States, Costa Rica, Indonesia, and India

23 Work Pass holders arrived from the US, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Myanmar

2 Short-Term Visit Pass holders

Of the 2 Short-Term Visit Pass holders, one touched down from India to visit a Singaporean relative. The other is a crew member of a ship.

The ship arrived from Indonesia, and MOH reported that he hadn’t disembarked from the ship until he was sent to a quarantine facility.

All cases were already serving SHNs or placed under isolation upon reaching our shores.

Full cooperation from everyone to tide through the pandemic

Even though Singapore has been seeing more imported cases in the last few months, authorities are actively filtering the virus out at our borders.

This is done via SHNs and isolation, as well as proactive screening so that even asymptomatic patients won’t slip through the cracks.

While community cases are stable and low, we should heed advice from the authorities and do our part. Instead of being complacent, we must stride forward with utmost vigilance.

So be socially responsible especially when you’re heading out — mask up, and practise good hygiene.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.