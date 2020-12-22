Singapore Confirms 29 New Covid-19 Cases On 22 Dec

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 29 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (22 Dec).

All are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs). The breakdown of the 29 cases are as follows:

4 Singaporeans or Permanent Residents (PRs)

23 Work Pass holders (21 of whom are foreign domestic workers)

2 others likely visitors

Local transmissions are back at zero, after we reported 1 just yesterday (21 Dec).

Vaccination plans for locals & long-term residents

On 14 Dec, PM Lee’s announcement that Singapore will be providing free vaccinations for all locals and long-term residents excited many.

Just as we’re entering Phase 3 of safe reopening, the availability of this safeguard will surely ease concerns.

In a more recent update, MOH revealed that the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines has already arrived on Monday (21 Dec).

But since no news is out yet on when vaccinations can start, they’ll stay in safe storage till the authorities give the go-ahead.

Continue to be cautious even in Phase 3

While Phase 3 means relatively looser restrictions, this shouldn’t give us any reason to flout rules completely.

Mandatory mask-wearing and SafeEntry scans are there to protect us, so we can stay safe.

So even while you’re out having fun with friends, remember the basic rules we’ve all adapted to over the past year.

We’ve made great progress so far, and wouldn’t want to lose that over our carelessness.

Remember to stay safe even while celebrating festivities with your loved ones, and here’s to a better year ahead.

