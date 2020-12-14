Pfizer Vaccine Will Arrive In Singapore By End-Dec After HSA Approval

Singapore has been biding its time during the Covid-19 pandemic, working down in the trenches to keep the coronavirus at bay while a vaccine is being prepared.

Now, authorities have approved at least one vaccine for use in Singapore.

On Monday (14 Dec), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

The first shipment should arrive by end-Dec.

Other than Pfizer-BioNTech, more vaccines are in works to be approved and everyone should get a vaccine by the 3rd quarter of 2021.

The other vaccines include Moderna and Sinovac.

Additionally, they’re free for use for Singaporeans and long-term residents, but voluntary.

Singapore will be one of the first countries to get the Pfizer vaccine, PM Lee said.

When the first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine arrives in Singapore at end-2020, some will be prioritised over others.

According to PM Lee, the vaccine committee has proposed that the whole population should be vaccinated, but on a voluntary basis.

The following will get the vaccine first:

Healthcare workers

Front-line personnel

Elderly

Vulnerable

Later, the rest of the population can get the vaccination on a voluntary basis.

We can expect a vaccination for everyone who wants it by the end of next year.

PM Lee himself, along with other veteran ministers will get vaccinated next year to show that the vaccines are safe.

More vaccines arriving soon

Other vaccines, including Sinovac, which are yet to be approved by authorities are underway, and should arrive here next year.

Speaking during the multi-ministerial task force press conference on Monday (14 Dec), Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said that only vaccines which meet strict standards will be accepted.

They must also be quality and effective.

Vaccination will become a key strategy for reopening Singapore, Mr Gan said, and allowing more social activities.

Singaporeans encouraged to get vaccines

As PM Lee said during his speech, vaccines don’t only protect ourselves but also others around us.

Because of this, socially speaking, getting the vaccine will help Singapore stay Covid-free.

Our hard work over the past few months in following safe management measures means we can now see a light at the end of the tunnel with upcoming vaccines.

