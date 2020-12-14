6 Updates To Know About Phase 3, Happening From 28 Dec

Earlier this evening (14 Dec), Singapore tuned in as one to watch Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s national address, when he announced that Phase 3 is due to happen in exactly 2 weeks.

As we advance towards a new stage of reopening the community, we will see a number of safety measures being relaxed as more people can gather in public and private spaces.

According to Ministry of Health (MOH), the Multi-Ministry Taskforce is allowing the reopening of activities in the community from 28 Dec.

Here’s a list of key updates to take note of, so you can jio your friends and family to celebrate New Year’s Eve and welcome 2021 safely.

1. Social gatherings of up to 8 people

In Phase 2, gatherings could only comprise of up to 5 people. But once we’ve transitioned to Phase 3, we can now have a maximum of 8 in a group.

Additionally, households can also receive up to 8 visitors.

2. Up to 65% operating capacity for attractions

People are allow to gather in malls and large standalone stores with a capacity limit from 10 sq m per person to 8 sq m per person.

As for attractions, attractions can apply with the Singapore Tourism Board to increase operating capacities from 50% to up to 65%.

3. Up to 250 people at worship services

All religious organisations can increase their size of worship services to up to 250 people. But this has to be done by splitting the crowd into zones of 50 people.

Live music can take place at congregational and worship services, as well as religious rites and prayers — albeit with limited number of wind instruments and singers.

4. Marriage solemnisations at home may receive 8 guests

Hosting households may receive up to 8 guests for marriage solemnisations at home, even if this exceeds the existing limit of 10 people.

5. Live music at marriage solemnisations & funerals

For those holding indoor marriage solemnisations, funerals, and funerary-related activities, live instrumental music – excluding wind instruments – is allowed.

6. Up to 250 people at large-scale live performances

From 28 Dec, indoor live performances can have up to 250 people in zones of up to 50. The same is also applicable to outdoor live performance pilots.

Organisers will have to safely manage gathering of crowds.

Welcome 2021 safely with these Phase 3 updates

Even though many of these changes come as good news, let’s not forget that the transition into Phase 3 is considered a privilege — in the words of our ministers at today’s press conference.

All Singapore residents will still have to remain vigilant and follow safety measures.

Let’s all be law-abiding citizens, so we can end the year – and welcome 2021 – in a safe and responsible manner.

Featured image by MS News.