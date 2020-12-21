Singapore Confirms 10 New Covid-19 Cases On 21 Dec

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 10 new Covid-19 cases today (21 Dec). This brings the national tally to 58,432.

Of the 10, there are:

9 imported cases

0 living in workers’ dorm

1 community case

All 9 imported ones are serving Stay-Home Notices (SHNs) after arriving at Singapore. MOH will release more details tonight.

19 imported cases yesterday

Looking back at yesterday’s updates, MOH preliminarily confirmed 19 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm yesterday (20 Dec). All were imported.

Here’s a breakdown of the details released late last night:

2 Singaporeans & 3 Permanent Residents (PRs) came back from the United Kingdom and India

2 Work Pass holders and 1 Work Permit holder from Russia and Indonesia

3 Long-Term Visit Pass holders from India

1 Dependant’s Pass holder from the UK

4 Short-Term Visit Pass holders

4 Special Pass holders who are crew members of a ship that arrived from Indonesia.

Among the Short-Term Visit Pass holders:

1 is receiving medical care in Singapore and had came back for treatment

Another is his caregiver

2 are here to visit their family members

As for the ship crew members, authorities identified them as close contacts of a previously confirmed case. They had stayed on board up to the point before they were sent to a quarantine facility.

All confirmed cases are currently serving SHNs.

Investigations at Mandarin Orchard Singapore

Regarding developments for positive Covid-19 cases at Mandarin Orchard Singapore, 394 people serving SHNs there have been swabbed.

Of the 394 SHN guests swabbed, 3 were confirmed with Covid-19. They have already been included in yesterday’s count.

10 more results are still pending, while the rest tested negative.

Hotel operations, in the meantime, have been suspended from 19 Dec-1 Jan 2021.

Be socially responsible & vigilant

Today’s update of 1 community case has broken our 15-day streak of zero local cases. This means we shouldn’t let our guard down.

With crowds spilling into the streets for shopping and holiday hangouts, do continue to be socially responsible and vigilant.

So make sure you’re wearing your masks right, and practise good hygiene.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.