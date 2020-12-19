Mandarin Orchard S’pore To Suspend Operations For 2 Weeks

Mandarin Orchard Singapore hotel along Orchard Road has reportedly been ordered to suspend operations for 2 weeks until 1 Jan 2021.

This came after 13 guests who tested positive for the coronavirus during their Stay-Home Notices (SHN) there have been found to have “high genetic similarity”.

13 test positive for Covid-19 during SHN at Mandarin Orchard S’pore

According to The Straits Times, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has found genetic similarities between the 13 imported cases despite them arriving from different countries.

The National Public Health Laboratory later found that it’s likely that these cases were infected from the same source.

Turns out, all 13 cases had reportedly served their SHNs at Mandarin Orchard Singapore between 22 Oct and 11 Nov.

All guests to check out of hotel and moved to another facility

For precautionary purposes, all guests will be required to “progressively” check out of the hotel and moved to another facility via “dedicated vehicles” reports Channel NewsAsia.

According to a source who prefers not to be named, the hotel will also suspend operations till 1 Jan 2021 and stop accepting new guests

Additionally, the hotel’s premises will reportedly undergo deep cleaning and disinfecting.

500 of the hotel’s staff will also be tested for the coronavirus, including those who’ve served SHN guests, as well as those who’ve served other non-SHN guests.

MOH urges those who’ve stayed at the hotel between 11 Nov and 19 Dec to keep a close eye on their health for 14 days after their date of checkout, and to see a doctor ASAP should they develop respiratory symptoms.

Hope MOH gets to bottom of this quickly

It is troubling to hear of such grim news, especially just days away from the start of Phase 3.

We hope MOH gets to the bottom of this quickly and to ringfence any potential infections.

If you happen to have stayed at the hotel between 11 Nov and 19 Dec, do be extra wary of your health and seek medical attention ASAP should you display any symptoms.

