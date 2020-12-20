Singapore Confirms 19 New Covid-19 Cases On 20 Dec

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 19 new Covid-19 cases today (20 Dec). The national tally is now at 58,422.

Of the 19, there are:

19 imported cases

0 living in workers’ dorm

0 community case

All 19 imported ones are serving Stay-Home Notices (SHNs) after arriving at Singapore. MOH will release more details tonight.

3 more guests test positive at Mandarin Orchard Hotel

Providing a latest update on the 13 infected guests at Mandarin Orchard Hotel, MOH said 394 people serving SHNs there have been swabbed.

384 test results are ready, with 10 still pending. Of the ones that are ready, 3 have tested positive and they have been sent to the hospital right away.

As they all have travel history, MOH says it’s likely they’re imported and have already been included in today’s record. The remaining 381 tests are negative.

MOH added that 158 staff of Mandarin Orchard Hotel have also been tested, and their results returned negative.

Though, 3 serological tests came back positive, which means they had previously been infected. Investigations are still in progress.

Hotel operations suspended

Mandarin Orchard Hotel has stopped accepting guests as of yesterday (19 Dec), after 13 guests tested positive for Covid-19.

Their operations have been suspended till 1 Jan 2021.

Guests who have stayed at the hotel between 11 Nov-19 Dec should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of accommodation.

17 imported cases yesterday

Looking back at yesterday’s updates, MOH preliminarily confirmed 17 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm yesterday (19 Dec). All were imported.

According to the breakdown released late last night, these cases comprise:

1 Singaporean and 2 Singapore Permanent Residents (PRs) who came back from the United Kingdom, India, and the United States

8 Work Permit holders who arrived from Indonesia and India

6 Short-Term Visit Pass holders: 2 from UK and India here to visit family members 3 crew members of a ship that arrived from Indonesia 1 from Malaysia who is here for a work project



Highest level of vigilance required to tide through pandemic

The latest developments in the Covid-19 situation have been rather concerning, considering Singapore is about to enter its final phase of transition after ‘Circuit Breaker’ – i.e. Phase 3 – in 8 days.

It’s clear that we should exercise the highest levels of social responsibility and vigilance, as we aren’t entire Covid-free yet.

As we head out for festive feasts this holiday season, bear in mind that we are still required to follow safe distancing measures, wear masks, and above all, practise good hygiene.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.