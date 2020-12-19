17 New Covid-19 Cases In Singapore On 19 Dec

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 17 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore on Saturday (19 Dec), bringing our nation’s tally to 58,403.

There are 0 cases in the community for the 14th straight day.

Similar to previous days, all of today’s cases are imported with no cases reported in workers’ dormitories as well.

All of the imported cases have been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or on isolation upon reaching Singapore.

MOH will share more information on today’s cases later tonight.

9 cases reported yesterday, all imported

Yesterday (18 Dec), MOH reported an additional 9 cases, all of which were imported.

Of the 9 cases yesterday, 2 are Singaporeans who had returned from India — both of the cases are linked.

A Singapore Permanent Resident (PR) also tested positive after returning from Austria.

Here’s a detailed breakdown for the remaining 6 cases:

3 Work Permit holders who arrived from Indonesia

1 Dependant’s Pass holder who arrived from the UK

1 Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from India

We wish all patients infected with the coronavirus a speedy and smooth recovery.

