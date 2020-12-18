9 New Covid-19 Cases In Singapore On 18 Dec

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported an additional 9 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday (18 Dec), bringing our national tally to 58,386.

Here’s a breakdown of the new cases today:

0 community cases

0 cases living in workers’ dormitories

9 imported cases

Today also marks the 13th straight day which there are no cases in the community.

MOH will share more details on the new cases later tonight.

Singapore reported highest number of cases in 3 months yesterday

Yesterday (17 Dec), Singapore reported its highest number of new Covid-19 cases in almost 3 months, with 24 cases.

Though that’s a relatively high number, all of them are imported and were serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHN) when they tested positive.

The cases arrived in Singapore from a myriad of countries, including

Austria

India

Indonesia

Maldives

Myanmar

UK

7 of the new patients are Singaporean while another 6 are Singapore Permanent Residents.

The remaining 11 comprise:

Work Pass holders

Work Permit holders

Dependant Pass holders

Student’s Pass holder

Special Pass holder

We wish all who’ve tested positive for Covid-19 a speedy and smooth recovery.

