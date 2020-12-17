Singapore Confirms 24 New Covid-19 Cases On 17 Dec

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 24 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (17 Dec).

All 24 are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

Of the 24, 13 are returning Singaporeans or Permanent Residents (PRs).

Source

Before this, the highest number of cases we had recorded in a day was 27, on 29 Sep.

Once again, there are no local transmissions, which also marks the 12th day without community cases.

Local Covid-19 cases remain low

To see that local transmissions have been consistently low as we approach Phase 3 of reopening is an encouraging sign.

Numbers have certainly improved by leaps and bounds, as we often report zero dormitory cases, unlike the triple and even quadruple digits we used to hit daily.

Source

Community cases, meanwhile, have stayed at zero for almost 2 weeks now, which is very promising.

Whether we can continue to maintain or improve this track record remains to be seen, as the nation anticipates an ease in restrictions.

No time to be complacent

Of course, with more people socialising, the authorities have already warned of the possibility that local infections may rise again.

This is why instead of being complacent, we must step up our health and safety precautions.

Let’s not be lax with keeping our masks on, especially when out with friends.

Source

And don’t ignore that niggling cough or runny nose — make sure to visit the doctor the moment you feel unwell.

Simple steps like these can go a long way in protecting not only your health, but also that of the people around you.

Let’s embrace a new phase together safely

As we look towards the new year and hope for a better one ahead, let’s continue to do whatever we can to keep Covid-19 at bay.

Once the vaccines are available, consider getting yourself vaccinated, since the government has made it free after all.

We don’t know for how long Phase 3 will last, but here’s to hoping we’ll get to enjoy some semblance of the old norm we so dearly miss.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from GT#2…thanks for millionth support on Flickr.