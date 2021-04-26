Singapore Confirms 45 New Covid-19 Cases On 26 Apr
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 45 new Covid-19 cases today (26 Apr). This brings the national tally to 61,051.
Among them are:
- 1 community case
- 1 dormitory resident
- 43 imported cases
All imported infections had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.
Among them are 13 Singaporeans/Permanent Residents (PRs).
MOH will release more details tonight.
40 imported cases yesterday
Yesterday, Singapore confirmed 40 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm and they were all imported.
Here’s a summary of the details, according to MOH:
- 2 Singaporeans and 10 Permanent Residents (PRs) who came back from India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and United Arab Emirates
- 5 Work Pass holders from India, the Maldives, and Nepal
- 12 Work Permit holders from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines — 6 are domestic helpers
- 4 Student’s Pass holders from Bangladesh and India
- 4 Dependant’s Pass holders from India and Nepal
- 3 Short-Term Visit Pass holders
- 2 are from Indonesia and India to visit their family members who are either Singaporean or PR
- 1 is from Indonesia who’s here for a work project
They had all already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.
Safeguard public health together as a nation
We can’t stress enough the importance of practising good hygiene and safe distancing. So do remember to adhere to Covid-19 safety rules when you’re outdoors.
Everyone has a role to play in safeguarding public health together.
