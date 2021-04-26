Singapore Confirms 45 New Covid-19 Cases On 26 Apr

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 45 new Covid-19 cases today (26 Apr). This brings the national tally to 61,051.

Among them are:

1 community case

1 dormitory resident

43 imported cases

All imported infections had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.

Among them are 13 Singaporeans/Permanent Residents (PRs).

MOH will release more details tonight.

40 imported cases yesterday

Yesterday, Singapore confirmed 40 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm and they were all imported.

Here’s a summary of the details, according to MOH:

2 Singaporeans and 10 Permanent Residents (PRs) who came back from India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and United Arab Emirates

5 Work Pass holders from India, the Maldives, and Nepal

12 Work Permit holders from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines — 6 are domestic helpers

4 Student’s Pass holders from Bangladesh and India

4 Dependant’s Pass holders from India and Nepal

3 Short-Term Visit Pass holders 2 are from Indonesia and India to visit their family members who are either Singaporean or PR 1 is from Indonesia who’s here for a work project



They had all already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.

Safeguard public health together as a nation

Singapore is having an increased number of community cases in the last few days. This means that more public places may have been visited by patients during their most infectious period as well.

We can’t stress enough the importance of practising good hygiene and safe distancing. So do remember to adhere to Covid-19 safety rules when you’re outdoors.

Everyone has a role to play in safeguarding public health together.

