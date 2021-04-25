Singapore Confirms 40 New Covid-19 Cases On 25 Apr 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 40 new Covid-19 cases today (25 Apr). This brings the national tally to 61,036.

All 40 are imported.

They had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested during their stay.

There are 12 Singaporeans/Permanent Residents (PRs) and 6 domestic helpers among them.

MOH will release more details tonight.

23 new cases yesterday, including 5 in the community

Yesterday, Singapore confirmed 23 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm, comprising 18 imported and 5 in the community.

All 5 community cases are linked to previous cases.

4 of them are sea crew working on board a bunker tanker. They had not left the vessel except to go for Covid-19 testing or vaccination.

The 5th case is a 45-year-old male Permanent Resident (PR), who works as a senior executive at Wirana Shipping Corporation. He has received both dosages of the vaccine.

His parents arrived from India on 15 Apr, and his father tested positive upon arrival. His mother’s results returned negative, but she was placed on quarantine till 30 Apr.

Even though the 45-year-old had not travelled to India, he asked to take care of his mum at the quarantine facility. He shared the same room with her on 16 Apr.

He then tested positive after suffering from a blocked nose on 23 Apr.

18 imported cases

Meanwhile, here’s the breakdown of the imported cases, according to MOH:

1 PR who came back from India

1 Work Pass holder from India

6 Work Permit holders from Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, and the Philippines — 2 are domestic helpers

3 Student’s Pass holders from India

3 Dependant’s Pass holders from India and the Maldives

4 Short-Term Visit Pass holders 3 are from Croatia, Germany, Indonesia, and Romania 1 arrived from India to visit his family member who holds PR status



They had all already been placed under quarantine upon arrival and were tested during their stay.

Safeguard public health together as a nation

Singapore is having an increased number of community cases in the last few days. This means that more public places may have been visited by patients during their most infectious period as well.

We can’t stress enough on the importance of practising good hygiene and safe distancing. So do remember to adhere to Covid-19 safety rules when you’re outdoors.

Everyone has a role to play in safeguarding public health together.

Featured image by MS News.