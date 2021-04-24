Singapore Confirms 23 New Covid-19 Cases On 24 Apr

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 23 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (24 Apr).

18 are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

There are also 5 local cases, all of which are in the community. This is the highest community case count we’ve had since 31 Dec 2020, when we also recorded 5 community cases.

Today’s tally brings our total so far to 60,966.

More Covid-19 cases emerge at dorms

After MOH reported several cases at Westlite Woodlands Dormitory, more subsequently surfaced, causing residents there to be placed under quarantine.

Since these cases show possible signs of reinfection, MOH is also monitoring them closely.

As a precautionary measure, recovered workers who have passed the 270-day mark since their initial infection will have to undergo routine swab tests.

This is to detect such cases early and contain them, to reduce risks of transmission.

Whether there will be a need for additional vaccine shots remains unclear, though authorities will announce it if so.

TraceTogether-only check-ins to commence from 1 Jun

Elsewhere in the community, contact tracing efforts are still in full swing, with Singapore on the cusp of transitioning to TraceTogether-only check-ins.

From 1 Jun, all public places will only accept TraceTogether tokens or apps for SafeEntry, and cease SingPass or other forms.

This comes after several delays, in consideration of those who needed time to hop on the bandwagon.

With the entire nation using TraceTogether, there’s hope that contact tracing efforts will improve, giving us a better hold of the local Covid-19 situation.

Remain vigilant even as restrictions are eased

Though our progress has afforded us the luxury of lighter restrictions, this doesn’t mean that we should let our guards down.

The recent rise in clusters and dorm cases prove that infection is still a very real threat.

Therefore, we should remain vigilant at all times, and remember to adhere to health and safety measures.

