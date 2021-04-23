11-Year-Old Boy Is 4th Case In Recent Covid-19 Cluster

After months of keeping the Covid-19 situation under control, the recent spike in cases has understandably raised some concerns.

Besides dormitory cases, the emergence of infection clusters within the community is also a worrying point.

Source

Yesterday (22 Apr), one particular cluster grew, as the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported a 4th case there.

11-year-old boy 4th Covid-19 case in a family cluster

On Tuesday (20 Apr), MOH announced the emergence of a new Covid-19 cluster involving 3 individuals.

All 3 cases were members of a family, comprising 2 Permanent Residents (PRs) and a Work Pass Holder:

62045 – 41-year-old accountant

62143 – 44-year-old restaurant manager & Case 62045’s husband

61536 – 43-year-old Work Pass holder & Case 62045’s brother-in-law

Now, a 4th family member has tested positive, namely the 11-year-old son of the accountant and restaurant manager.

The young boy was the sole community Covid-19 case on Thursday (22 Apr).

Results came back positive only after 3rd swab test

Since the Dimensions International College student was a close contact, he was placed under home quarantine on 16 Apr, reports MOH.

Source

Swab tests on 17 Apr and again on 19 Apr came back negative, until the young boy came down with a fever on 21 Apr.

After reporting his symptom to MOH, his third Covid-19 test proved positive, and he was conveyed to the National University Hospital (NUH).

Singapore now has 3 open clusters

Following this development, Singapore now has 3 open Covid-19 clusters with 11 cases in total.

While the numbers may be rather worrying, they’re also proof of our effective contact tracing and quarantine efforts.

Source

Hopefully with that in place, Singapore will be able to contain infections and prevent further transmissions in the community.

Hope situation will improve over time

Despite the statistics, Singapore’s positive progress in combatting Covid-19 transmissions prior to this is enough to keep us optimistic that things will be under control.

As long as people continue to adhere to health and safety precautions, we’re hopeful for a gradual improvement over time.

For now, we wish all patients a smooth recovery.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Prasesh Shiwakoti (Lomash) on Unsplash.