Westlite Woodlands Dorm Workers Isolated Following Positive Covid-19 Tests

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that 17 workers at Westlite Woodlands Dormitory have tested positive for Covid-19.

Source

They were detected following special testing operations at the workers’ dormitory.

These 17 workers had previously recovered from Covid-19.

At the moment, they don’t form part of today’s case count as MOH and an expert panel are determining if these cases are re-infections.

MOH said that there are a total of 24 new confirmed Covid-19 cases today.

Of these, 22 are imported while there’s 1 community infection and 1 case in a workers’ dorm.

17 Westlite Woodlands Dorm workers test positive for Covid-19, taken to NCID

The 17 recovered workers were detected following special operations.

As of 21 Apr, 11 workers had tested positive.

MOH’s 22 Apr update included 6 more workers, taking the total to 17 so far.

The workers were all isolated following their test results and conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

MOH as well as an expert panel consisting of infectious diseases and microbiology experts are investigating the cases to see if they are reinfections.

24 Covid-19 cases on 22 Apr, 22 imported

MOH said that there are a total of 24 Covid-19 infections found as of 12pm today.

The imported cases were already on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) and were tested during their stay.

More details will be available on the cases at night.

Reminder of Covid-19 presence

More people may be vaccinated and many have recovered from Covid-19.

However, there is always a chance that there may be new discoveries allowing for reinfection.

As such, we’ll have to remain vigilant — not just workers, but the community as well.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by Google Maps and Google Maps.