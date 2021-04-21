11 Westlite Woodlands Dorm Residents Test Positive For Covid-19

Covid-19 cases in workers’ dormitories have been few and far between recently — a stark contrast to the situation at the same time last year.

As of Thursday (22 Apr) however, 11 residents at Westlite Woodlands Dormitory tested positive for Covid-19.

This came just days after a resident at the dormitory tested positive for the coronavirus — Case 62181.

In light of the situation, 1,100 dormitory residents from the same block have been sent to a quarantine facility for 14 days.

11 Westlite Woodlands Dorm residents confirmed with Covid-19

According to a media release by Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Case 62181 had tested positive for Covid-19 on 20 Apr. Subsequently, all his close contacts were swiftly placed under quarantine.

One of them includes a roommate of his, who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 while under isolation at a quarantine facility.

As a result, authorities immediately conducted tests on all residents at Westlite Woodlands Dormitory.

At the time of this article, 10 more workers had tested positive for the virus. All of them reside in Block A of the dormitory.

10 of 11 had previously recovered from Covid-19

But what was perhaps more puzzling is the fact that these 10 workers had previously recovered from Covid-19, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

The cases were also not included in MOH’s case count on Wednesday (21 Apr).

They have been conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) for further investigation on possible reinfection, says MOM.

As a precautionary measure, around 1,100 residents from the same block will be sent to a government quarantine facility for a period of 2 weeks.

Props to authorities for ringfencing the infections quickly

As Singapore continues to work on containing the pandemic outbreak, the latest development in the dorms is shocking indeed.

It’s difficult to predict how serious this reinfection would be. But thankfully, authorities acted quickly by isolating the cases and their close contacts.

In the meantime, we as citizens have an important role to play in fighting Covid-19. Be socially responsible, practise safe distancing, and seek medical attention once you’re feeling unwell.

