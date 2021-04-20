14 Covid-19 Cases On 20 Apr

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that there are new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Tuesday (20 Apr).

Among the new cases, 13 are imported.

There is 1 new case in workers’ dorms today.

MOH says that 13 of the 14 new cases are imported.

They’d been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) and were tested during their stay.

Meanwhile, there is 1 new local case — found in a workers’ dormitory.

There are no new cases in the community.

1 new community case on 19 Apr

Yesterday, MOH announced 20 new Covid-19 cases, one of which was found in the community.

Case 62143 is a 44-year-old Singapore PR who is the spouse of a positive case.

He works at 2 restaurants at Gopeng Street and Rangoon Road respectively, as a manager.

He was placed on quarantine on 16 Apr and is asymptomatic.

His serology test returned negative, indicating a current infection.

