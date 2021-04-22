TraceTogether Mandatory For Check-In At Venues From 1 Jun Onwards

Smart Nation Singapore (SNDGO) has announced on Thursday (22 Apr) that from 1 Jun onwards, only the TraceTogether app or token can be used for checking in at venues.

Other forms of checking in, such as SafeEntry via QR code using phone camera or QR reader, will be discontinued.

You also won’t be able to use the Singpass app, or scan your IC, to check in to venues from 1 Jun.

This comes after the SafeEntry Gateway (SEGW) was implemented at 2,700 locations around Singapore.

TraceTogether becomes sole check in method from 1 Jun 2021

SNDGG said that TraceTogether SafeEntry will become the only method one can use for checking in at venues from 1 Jun.

It explained that the TraceTogether Programme has helped to reduce the average time for contact tracing down to just 1.5 days compared to 4.

With over 90% of the population having either downloaded the TraceTogether app or collected the token, authorities have decided to make TraceTogether-only SafeEntry nationwide.

You won’t be able to scan QR codes using your phone camera or Singpass.

Convenient check-ins

Since TraceTogether-only SafeEntry will be in place, the requirement to check in to large retail stores and supermarkets inside a mall will be removed.

Interactions in these venues are generally more transient, SNDGG said.

Other small retail stores are recommended to remove their SE check-ins as well for convenience to patrons.

The need for TraceTogether

SNDGG also said that people can check if their token is working via SEGW. If there’s a red blinking light or no light at all, they should replace the token at any CC.

There’ll be token replacement booths at selected malls as well.

There’s no denying that TraceTogether has helped immensely in contact tracing.

If everyone plays their part and use the app, it can keep Singapore safe as we continue to open up and be vigilant for any possible Covid-19 outbreak.

The Government said it’ll keep improving the TraceTogether user experience and adjust the approach to keep digital contact tracing effective.

