Singapore Confirms 3 New Covid-19 Cases On 26 Oct

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 3 new Covid-19 cases today (26 Oct). The national tally is now at 57,973.

Of the 3, there are:

2 imported cases

1 living in workers’ dorm

0 community cases

All 2 imported ones are serving Stay-Home Notices (SHNs) after arriving at Singapore. MOH will release more details tonight.

2 cases yesterday in workers’ dorms

Recapping yesterday’s updates, MOH made early confirmation of 5 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm.

Of the 5, there are:

2 living in workers’ dorms

3 imported

0 community cases

1 of the 2 cases in the dorms was picked up via the authorities’ routine testing on migrant workers living there. He was asymptomatic.

The other patient had showed acute respiratory symptoms, and subsequently tested positive.

3 imported cases from UK, UAE & Indonesia

Here’s a breakdown of 3 imported cases that were confirmed yesterday (26 Oct).

1 Singapore Permanent Resident (PR) who returned from the United Kingdom

1 Dependant’s Pass holder who arrived from the United Arab Emirates

1 Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from Indonesia

All are currently serving Stay-Home Notices the moment they arrived in Singapore.

Featured image by MS News.