Singapore Confirms 5 New Covid-19 Cases On 25 Oct

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 5 new Covid-19 cases today (25 Oct). The national tally is now at 57,970.

Of the 5, there are:

2 living in workers’ dorms

3 imported

0 community cases

All 3 imported ones are serving Stay-Home Notices (SHNs) after arriving at Singapore. MOH will release more details tonight.

2 community cases yesterday work at Changi Airport T3

Recapping yesterday’s updates, MOH made early confirmation of 14 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm.

The cases consist of:

2 in the community

1 living in workers’ dormitory

11 imported

The 2 community cases work at Changi Airport’s Terminal 3.

One is a Singapore Permanent Resident (PR) who works as a security officer, and the other a Singaporean who works as a temperature screener and swab assistant.

11 imported cases on 24 Oct

Meanwhile, MOH reported 11 imported cases yesterday. Here’s the breakdown of details:

3 Singaporeans and 1 Singapore PR returned from India and the Philippines

3 Work Permit holders arrived from Indonesia and the Philippines

3 Student’s Pass holders arrived from France

2 Long-Term Visit Pass holders arrived from India and Indonesia

1 Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from India

All of them are currently serving SHNs and were tested during their stay.

Quick detection at borders curb local transmission risk

As Singapore is gradually opening up green lanes to countries for essential and business travels, it is understandable that imported cases will rise during this period of time.

However, this also means testing at the borders have been ramped up to meet health and safety demands. By detecting cases at borders and isolating them quickly, this would ensure minimal risk of transmission in the community.

In the meantime, we should all continue to practise good hygiene and maintain social distancing to the best of our capabilities.

