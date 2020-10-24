14 New Covid-19 Cases On 24 Oct

For some, 2020 has been the worst year on record. A huge economic recession and lack of air travel make for a strong argument.

But keeping Covid-19 at bay is a marathon, not a sprint. Otherwise, we’ll be facing resurgences for a long time until vaccines are available. We can only keep going.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (24 Oct) that there are new Covid-19 cases, including 3 which are locally-transmitted.

2 of these are in the community.

There are also 11 imported cases.

2 Covid-19 cases in the community on 24 Oct

After several days without community cases, Singapore has 2 new community cases.

1 dormitory resident makes up the 3 locally-transmitted cases today.

No details are available at the moment about them, and MOH will give updates later at night.

11 imported cases

The 11 imported cases were all placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested during their stay.

Yesterday (23 Oct)’s 10 imported cases had travelled to the following countries:

United Arab Emirates

United States

Bangladesh

Russia

France

The Philippines

Switzerland

In many parts of the world, Covid-19 cases are only climbing. Despite this, we cannot prevent essential travellers nor Singaporeans from entering the country.

Through strict preventative measures, and the knowledge that heavy punishments await those who break them, we can keep imported cases from infecting the wider community.

