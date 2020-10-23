10 New Covid-19 Cases On 23 Oct

Singapore continues onwards with plans to progressively reopen the economy, and if we want Phase 3, we’ll have to do our part and follow safe distancing measures.

Meanwhile, keeping cases low is also part of our plans for reopening.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there are an additional 10 Covid-19 cases on Friday (23 Oct), all of them imported.

MOH confirmed that there are no community cases today.

There are also no cases in migrant worker dormitories.

Remember to get TraceTogether before Phase 3

As part of Phase 3, SafeEntry will be phased out in favour of TraceTogether.

This will help authorities with their contact tracing regime and isolate contacts even quicker.

So for most public places, you’ll need to use TraceTogether for check-ins and checking out.

Find out where you can get a TraceTogether token here.

Singapore agrees “green lane” with Germany

In separate news, Singapore announced its first “green lane” with an European country today, according to Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

This reciprocal green lane, like other similar arrangements with countries such as Malaysia, is primarily for essential business travel.

In the statement, Singapore and Germany said the model might be adopted for arrangements with other countries in Europe.

This should be additional good news in regard to air travel, which has been hard-hit by the pandemic.

However, air travel is still far away from a full recovery, which some estimates say could take years.

For now, we’ll just have to take baby steps, as Singapore is highly dependent on trade and being an aviation hub.

