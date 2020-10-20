TraceTogether To Replace SafeEntry Check-Ins At All Public Places By End Dec 2020

Opening the SingPass app and scanning the SafeEntry QR code before entering a venue has become part and parcel of our lives.

Soon, however, that may change as the Government attempts to switch to TraceTogether instead, in light of Phase 3 approaching.

By end Dec, venues will only accept check-ins via the TraceTogether app or token, if all goes well, reports The Straits Times (ST).

Compulsory TraceTogether introduced in phases

Earlier today (20 Oct), the Ministry of Health (MOH) revealed that cinemas will be the first to roll out this plan.

As time passes, more places will follow suit, including the following high-traffic locations:

Workplaces

Schools

Live performances

Shopping malls

F&B outlets

MOH laid out the plan in a press release on Tuesday (20 Oct).

All public places to use TraceTogether by end Dec 2020

Though the MOH statement doesn’t specify the date by which they aim to implement the plan island-wide, Education Minister and Covid-19 Taskforce Co-Chair Lawrence Wong mentioned it in a virtual press conference.

According to ST, authorities expect all public places to enforce the use of TraceTogether only check-ins by end Dec 2020.

This means that checking in via the following methods will not work anymore:

Scanning NRIC barcodes

Scanning SafeEntry QR codes using phone cameras

Using the SingPass app to scan SafeEntry QR codes

Once TraceTogether only check-ins are in place, the public will have to either scan the QR code using their TraceTogether app, or present their Token for scanning.

Installing the TraceTogether app will thus be mandatory.

More usage will speed up road to Phase 3

Since TraceTogether eases the tracking of close contacts, authorities hope for more people to use it to help them act quickly and prevent infection clusters.

Mr Wong added that having at least 70% of the population using the interface is actually a requirement for us to move towards Phase 3, reports ST.

The app will always be available, but for those who wish to get the Tokens, you may do so at 38 Community Centres or Clubs (CCs).

MOH hopes to expand the collection points to 108 locations by end Nov. You may find all the existing places here.

Cooperate & do our part to help

Greater freedom to socialise with more friends is what many of us have been looking forward to for months.

While this isn’t a complete return to normalcy, we’re thankful that Singapore’s ready to take the next big step.

But in order to ensure our safety, let’s all comply with instructions and take the necessary measures. With everyone contributing, we can hopefully overcome this pandemic once and for all.

