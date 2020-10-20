Moviegoers To Enter Singapore Cinemas Using TraceTogether App Or Token Only

For months, SafeEntry has weaved its way into our lives as a mandatory check-in tool at every place you go.

But take note that if you’re planning to watch a movie from next week onwards, you’ll need to have another mode of entry for Singapore cinemas.

Come 26 Oct, Singapore cinemas will only let patrons enter if they have the TraceTogether app or token.

The new rule is mandatory. This also means they will no longer be accepting SafeEntry scanning.

Mandatory to use TraceTogether when entering cinemas

According to a Facebook post by indie cinema The Projector on Monday (19 Oct), the government has made it compulsory for movie patrons to enter cinemas using TraceTogether only.

If you’re quaking thinking that you haven’t collected the TraceTogether token yet, you needn’t worry.

You can download the app and use it for entry instead.

The post stresses the fact that the conventional SafeEntry scanning will no longer be accepted starting next week.

More places requiring TraceTogether entries soon

The Straits Times reports that cinemas are among the first types of places to allow entry via TraceTogether only in the coming weeks.

The Projector’s operator said they were “officially told” there would be a grace period till 16 Nov for cinemas and patrons to adjust, despite the 26 Oct mandate.

There will be no major changes to entry scanning equipment by cinema operators in general.

All they have to do is to install the SafeEntry scanning app on smartphones so they can scan TraceTogether QR codes.

TraceTogether to track close proximity

According to The New Paper, we can expect places like hotels, eateries, gyms, and some offices to roll out the TraceTogether-only entry as well.

Last month, the government revealed that they will be testing TraceTogether for check-ins so that authorities can track devices in close proximity.

This means they will be much faster and efficient at finding close contacts of an infected person. Currently, SafeEntry only lets authorities track people entering and exiting a single premise.

This next step is to ensure safety as Singapore allowed larger events and conferences resume from 1 Oct.

Collect TraceTogether tokens at CCs

TraceTogether tokens are still available for collection at community clubs. You can head down right after checking for the nearest collection point on TokenGoWhere website.

Since Singapore is currently mapping out the transition path towards Phase 3, residents can expect an array of new rules to adjust to in the coming weeks.

This is so that safety of everyone can be best ensured even as Singapore takes one step closer to reopening society in a Covid-19 world.

