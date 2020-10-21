TraceTogether Tokens Will Be Available For Collection At All 108 Community Centres By End-November

Nearly a year since the Covid-19 virus reached our shores, the long-awaited Phase 3 is finally in the pipeline.

On Tuesday (20 Oct), the Ministerial Taskforce said during a virtual press conference that the TraceTogether system would have to be an essential part of our lives then.

Though TraceTogether exists in both app and token form, some might prefer the latter, which does not disrupt whatever task one might be performing on the phone.

If you’ve yet to collect your TraceTogether Tokens, here’s a quick summary on the when, where, how, and what.

TraceTogether Tokens available for collection at 38 CCs

Collection of TraceTogether Tokens can now be done at 38 Community Centres (CC) islandwide. However, this is expected to expand to all 108 CCs come end-November.

The token can be collected at these CCs by end-October:

Ang Mo Kio

Bishan

Toa Payoh Aljunied

Bedok

East Coast

Hougang

Marine Parade

Sengkang

Tampines

Collection in these areas will be possible starting Oct-Nov:

Bukit Panjang

Bukit Timah

Choa Chu Kang

Clementi

Holland

Jurong

Marsiling

Nee Soon

Punggol

Queenstown

Sembawang

West Coast Bukit Batok

Yew Tee Pasir Ris

Check out the full list of CCs and and their exact locations here.

TraceTogether Tokens can also be collected at Mobile Booths

In addition to CCs, you can also collect the tokens from Mobile Booths set up in popular shopping centres around Singapore.

Here’s a list of shopping centres where Mobile Booths will be set up at in the near future. You can similarly check out the full list here.

Do take note that the tokens can only be collected from Mobile Booths on the specified date and timing.

All Singapore residents aged above 7 can collect tokens for free

All Singapore residents aged 7 and above will be eligible for a TraceTogether Token. This includes Work Pass holders living in Singapore.

To collect the tokens, simply present an original ID with a barcode, which include any one of the following:

NRIC

Birth certificate

Student pass

Pioneer Generation card

Merdeka Generation card

Driving license

Members of the public can also collect on behalf of their family members by simply producing their identity documents.

The tokens are available for free.

TraceTogther system will replace SafeEntry

With the TraceTogether Tokens, the relevant ministries will be able to swiftly identify close contacts of Coivd-19 patients, conduct contact tracing, and ringfence infections.

Contrary to some beliefs, the Tokens do not track its user’s location, but rather exchange Bluetooth signals with other apps and Tokens. Such data is also deleted from the device after 25 days.

In time to come, members of the public will only be able to check-in to places using either the TraceTogether app or token.

They can choose to scan the SafeEntry QR code using the TraceTogether app or have their Tokens scanned.

These methods currently in use will be phased out:

Scanning NRIC barcodes

Scanning SafeEntry QR codes using phone cameras

Using the SingPass app to scan SafeEntry QR codes

Cinemas in Singapore appear to be the first to trial such a system, requiring customers to enter using TraceTogether instead of SafeEntry.

In order for us to reach Phase 3, around 70% of our population has to be using TraceTogether. However, at the time of this article, only 45% of the population is using the system, reports The Straits Times.

Hurry and collect your TraceTogether Tokens

Now that the government has identified a higher take-up rate of the TraceTogether system to be an essential condition for Phase 3, perhaps more Singaporeans who have yet to register themselves should do so quickly.

If you prefer having the TraceTogether Token over the app, hurry and collect them from a CC or Mobile Booth near you.

