TraceTogether Tokens Will Be Available For Collection At All 108 Community Centres By End-November
Nearly a year since the Covid-19 virus reached our shores, the long-awaited Phase 3 is finally in the pipeline.
On Tuesday (20 Oct), the Ministerial Taskforce said during a virtual press conference that the TraceTogether system would have to be an essential part of our lives then.
All S’pore Public Places To Use TraceTogether By End Dec, Get The App Or Token Soon
Though TraceTogether exists in both app and token form, some might prefer the latter, which does not disrupt whatever task one might be performing on the phone.
If you’ve yet to collect your TraceTogether Tokens, here’s a quick summary on the when, where, how, and what.
TraceTogether Tokens available for collection at 38 CCs
Collection of TraceTogether Tokens can now be done at 38 Community Centres (CC) islandwide. However, this is expected to expand to all 108 CCs come end-November.
The token can be collected at these CCs by end-October:
- Ang Mo Kio
- Bishan
- Toa Payoh Aljunied
- Bedok
- East Coast
- Hougang
- Marine Parade
- Sengkang
- Tampines
Collection in these areas will be possible starting Oct-Nov:
- Bukit Panjang
- Bukit Timah
- Choa Chu Kang
- Clementi
- Holland
- Jurong
- Marsiling
- Nee Soon
- Punggol
- Queenstown
- Sembawang
- West Coast Bukit Batok
- Yew Tee Pasir Ris
Check out the full list of CCs and and their exact locations here.
TraceTogether Tokens can also be collected at Mobile Booths
In addition to CCs, you can also collect the tokens from Mobile Booths set up in popular shopping centres around Singapore.
Here’s a list of shopping centres where Mobile Booths will be set up at in the near future. You can similarly check out the full list here.
Do take note that the tokens can only be collected from Mobile Booths on the specified date and timing.
All Singapore residents aged above 7 can collect tokens for free
All Singapore residents aged 7 and above will be eligible for a TraceTogether Token. This includes Work Pass holders living in Singapore.
To collect the tokens, simply present an original ID with a barcode, which include any one of the following:
- NRIC
- Birth certificate
- Student pass
- Pioneer Generation card
- Merdeka Generation card
- Driving license
Members of the public can also collect on behalf of their family members by simply producing their identity documents.
The tokens are available for free.
TraceTogther system will replace SafeEntry
With the TraceTogether Tokens, the relevant ministries will be able to swiftly identify close contacts of Coivd-19 patients, conduct contact tracing, and ringfence infections.
Contrary to some beliefs, the Tokens do not track its user’s location, but rather exchange Bluetooth signals with other apps and Tokens. Such data is also deleted from the device after 25 days.
In time to come, members of the public will only be able to check-in to places using either the TraceTogether app or token.
They can choose to scan the SafeEntry QR code using the TraceTogether app or have their Tokens scanned.
These methods currently in use will be phased out:
- Scanning NRIC barcodes
- Scanning SafeEntry QR codes using phone cameras
- Using the SingPass app to scan SafeEntry QR codes
Cinemas in Singapore appear to be the first to trial such a system, requiring customers to enter using TraceTogether instead of SafeEntry.
You Need TraceTogether To Enter S’pore Cinemas From Oct 26, SafeEntry No Longer Accepted
In order for us to reach Phase 3, around 70% of our population has to be using TraceTogether. However, at the time of this article, only 45% of the population is using the system, reports The Straits Times.
Hurry and collect your TraceTogether Tokens
Now that the government has identified a higher take-up rate of the TraceTogether system to be an essential condition for Phase 3, perhaps more Singaporeans who have yet to register themselves should do so quickly.
If you prefer having the TraceTogether Token over the app, hurry and collect them from a CC or Mobile Booth near you.
Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.
Featured image adapted form Facebook and Facebook.